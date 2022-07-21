In live debate, GOP gubernatorial candidates to make their case to voters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three top Republican candidates for governor ― former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona, MMA champ B.J. Penn, and City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi ― are looking to make their case to Hawaii voters of all political stripes Thursday night in the HNN Super Debate.

The debate kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Heading into the debate, Aiona appears to have an edge over his opponents.

Some 27% of Republican voters said they’d support the former lieutenant governor in the primary race, while 24% supported Penn. Tsuneyoshi was polling at about 9% among likely voters.

That means the debate could help many Republican voters make up their minds who they’re supporting.

Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair said if Penn wins the nomination, his criminal record will be questioned. “As you know, there is a not a short list of incidences that he’s been involved in that are legally of concern,” Blair said, adding that Aiona’s previous experience could be an asset or a liability ― depending on the voter. “I think he determined all he has to do is get 35 to 40% of the vote or less in order to win this nomination.”

In the Civil Beat/HNN poll, Aiona tended to appeal to older and more conservative voters while Penn supporters tend to be younger and moderate.

While the primary election in the islands isn’t until Aug. 13, Hawaii’s mail-in election system means the vast majority of voters will be casting their votes much earlier. Ballots are to arrive in mailboxes by July 26.

The top vote-getter in the Republican race will face off against the lead Democratic candidate in the general.

