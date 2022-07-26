Tributes
WATCH: Top candidates for Hawaii governor sit down for ‘The Job Interview’

Leading candidates for governor sat down with HNN and Civil Beat for in-depth conversations as they vie for the state's top job.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leading candidates for Hawaii governor recently sat down with Hawaii News Now and Civil Beat journalists for “The Job Interview,” in-depth conversations for the state’s top job.

We asked the top three Democrats and Republicans to participate. The Democrats and Republican Heidi Tsuneyoshi agreed. Republicans Duke Aiona and BJ Penn declined, citing scheduling conflicts.

You can watch a compilation of their interviews Monday night at 8 p.m. on K5.

The special presentation and full interviews are also available on demand across HNN’s digital platforms.

WATCH:

You can also listen to the full conversations wherever you get your podcasts.

