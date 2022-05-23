Tributes
Public has one last opportunity to weigh in on next Honolulu police chief

The four finalists for Honolulu police chief answered questions from the public Thursday night on PBS Hawaii.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public has one last opportunity to weigh in on the next Honolulu police chief.

The Honolulu Police Commission is meeting Monday and will hear public testimony.

The agenda said commissioners are accepting testimony by phone, virtually or in person.

It’s been nearly a year since chief Susan Ballard retired unexpectedly.

4 finalists for HPD chief take viewer questions on public affairs show

The search for HPD’s next leader has taken nearly a year and with so much controversy surrounding the department in recent years.

The candidates are:

  • Scott Ebner, of New Jersey, a retired lieutenant colonel with the New Jersey State Police.
  • Maj. Mike Lambert, head of HPD’s Training Division.
  • Arthur “Joe” Logan is an investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office. He was the head of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency prior to joining the AG’s office.
  • Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz is the head of HPD’s Training Division.

This story will be updated.

