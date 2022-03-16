Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HPD’s interim chief withdraws from list of candidates for permanent job

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others injured, police said.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic has asked that his name be withdrawn from consideration for HPD’s next chief, sources told Hawaii News Now.

Vanic reportedly told his five assistant chiefs Tuesday morning that he was not seeking the job permanently anymore and cited personal reasons.

Vanic has been the interim chief since Susan Ballard retired last June.

He was one of 19 candidates for the position.

A consulting company hired by the Honolulu Police Commission is currently reviewing applicants with a written test scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunfight at a Waianae home Tuesday morning left a man in his 30s dead and three others...
Police arrest suspect who allegedly ran from deadly Waianae gunfight
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,092 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths over past week
Three HPD officers face felony charge for Makaha crash last fall
HPD: Officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash face felony charges
Mother Bake Shop
Citing rising costs and declining revenues, this popular Kailua bakery is calling it quits
A powerful earthquake struck north Japan, but there's no tsunami threat to Hawaii, officials...
Powerful earthquake hits north Japan, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Latest News

The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run.
Kauai police locate truck tied to a pedestrian hit-and-run
‘This is Now’: Airlines are jacking up ticket prices and other fees could follow
St. Patrick's Day events make a comeback.
How to pour the perfect glass of Guinness
Japanese flights to Hawaii are still mostly empty, but that could be changing soon
Japanese flights to Hawaii are still mostly empty, but that could be changing soon
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'