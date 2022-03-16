HPD’s interim chief withdraws from list of candidates for permanent job

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic has asked that his name be withdrawn from consideration for HPD’s next chief, sources told Hawaii News Now.

Vanic reportedly told his five assistant chiefs Tuesday morning that he was not seeking the job permanently anymore and cited personal reasons.

Vanic has been the interim chief since Susan Ballard retired last June.

He was one of 19 candidates for the position.

A consulting company hired by the Honolulu Police Commission is currently reviewing applicants with a written test scheduled for next week.

