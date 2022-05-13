After a lengthy search, police commission names 4 finalists for HPD chief position

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The field of candidates to lead the Honolulu Police Department has been narrowed to four.

The Honolulu Police Commission announced Thursday that they had taken the advice of the consultants and moved four of the seven on to the final round.

The finalists are:

HPD Major Mike Lambert, who is head of training. He has been with HPD for 19 years.

HPD Major Ben Moszkowicz, head of the traffic division who has 21 years with HPD.

Maj, Gen. Arthur Joe Logan, who was director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

And retired New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. Scott Ebner, the lone out-of-state finalist.

The consultant briefed the commission on the testing each of the seven semi-finalists had to go through earlier this week.

That included mock press conferences and scenarios.

Each candidate was given a score for the various tests.

The highest possible score was 72. The finalist who scored the highest had a 59.79, which seemed to concern the commissioners ― who wanted reassurances from the consultant.

A total of 19 applicants started the process. Seven dropped out before the second round.

The commission now takes over search.

“We look forward to the final round of this process, which will include two opportunities for public testimony,” said Shannon Alivado, commission chair.

Alivado said the dates are May 19 and May 23 with the public being allowed to interact directly with the candidates on the televised program “Insights” on PBS.

Alivado did not provide more details on that opportunity.

It has been nearly one year since former HPD Chief Susan Ballard retired.

