4 finalists for HPD chief to take viewer questions on public affairs show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu residents can be part of the process to find the next Honolulu police chief.

In an unusual forum, the finalists for the job will take viewer questions live on a PBS Hawaii public affairs show called “Insights,” a weekly show with each episode addressing a different topic.

A moderator and several live guests take questions and comments from viewers.

Insights on PBS Hawaii (None)

On Thursday night, all four finalists to be HPD’s new leader will be on the show that airs at 7:30 pm.

“Insights is a conversation really and that’s really important for folks to understand,” said Ron Mizutani, president and CEO of PBS Hawaii.

“We’re not here to debate, we’re not here to have a candidate speak against each other.”

The Honolulu Police commission approached PBS to do the show, which will allow the public to join the conversation through email, social media or by calling in.

“We’re beefing up our team, not only in studio, but also in the phone bank,” Mizutani said.

Chuck Parker, vice president of Content for PBS Hawaii, said those answering the phone lines will type the question and then email it to the person working the front desk who will print it and take the printed version to the studio. The moderator then reads the question to the guests.

Parker said not all questions will make it due to time but they’ll work to get as many asked as possible.

This episode has been expanded from an hour to 90 minutes.

The commissioners will not be a part of the program.

Parker suggests viewers keep the questions short and to the point because long emails can be difficult for the moderator to read on live television.

The candidates for chief will not be prepped or rehearse.

The search for HPD’s next leader has taken nearly a year and with so much controversy surrounding the department in recent years, PBS is anticipating a lot of interest.

The candidates are:

Scott Ebner, of New Jersey, a retired lieutenant colonel with the New Jersey State Police.

Maj. Mike Lambert, head of HPD’s Training Division.

Arthur “Joe” Logan is an investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office. He was the head of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency prior to joining the AG’s office.

Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz is the head of HPD’s Training Division.

PBS Hawaii is taking email questions already at insights@pbshawaii.org.

Once the show starts, viewers can join in by calling the following numbers:

Oahu - 808-462-5000

Neighbor Islands - 1-800-238-4847

You can also use the livestream on PBS Hawaii’s Facebook page.

There is another opportunity for input on May 23, but the Honolulu Police Commission has not provided details on that event.

