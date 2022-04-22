Hawaii lawmaker will not face additional punishment following DUI acquittal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Rep. Sharon Har will not face additional charges for her conduct during an arrest on suspicion of drunk driving.

A House Special Committee said it found no evidence that the Makakilo lawmaker misused her office during her arrest.

But it did cite her for driving the wrong way on Beretania Street after drinking alcohol and taking prescription medication.

“I did see evidence of pretty serious impairment,” said state Rep. Amy Perruso, (D) Wahiawa.

Not all agreed.

“I did not have a sense that she was impaired. She seemed fairly lucid,” said state Rep. Mark Nakashima.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Because she refused to take a field sobriety test, Har’s license was revoked for two years and she can only drive with an ignition interlock device in her car.

The committee didn’t censure Har for her actions or seek a formal apology. Instead, it voted to recommend that the House require Har to provide the terms of her license revocation and inform them of when she plans to reapply for a driver’s license.

Some committee members said that didn’t go far enough.

“We as leaders were asking people to stay home, stay safe to make the right decisions. And Rep. Har did not follow that example,” said state Rep. Scot Z. Matayoshi.

“It really shakes the public’s confidence in the integrity of the House.”

The committee’s recommendations next goes to the full house for a vote.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.