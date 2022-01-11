Charges dismissed for lawmaker accused of driving under the influence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charges against State Rep. Sharon Har, who was accused of driving under the influence, were dismissed Monday by a judge.

Rep. Har was arrested in February last year after she was pulled over for driving the wrong direction down Beretania Street, which is a one-way road.

In a statement Monday, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said they were “very disappointed by Judge Hartley’s ruling,” and a news conference will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the case and answer questions.

Rep. Har previously blamed the incident on her decision to mix beer with cough medicine at a dinner after battling a respiratory illness for several weeks. Click here to read more.

