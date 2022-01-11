Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Charges dismissed for lawmaker accused of driving under the influence

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charges against State Rep. Sharon Har, who was accused of driving under the influence, were dismissed Monday by a judge.

Rep. Har was arrested in February last year after she was pulled over for driving the wrong direction down Beretania Street, which is a one-way road.

In a statement Monday, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said they were “very disappointed by Judge Hartley’s ruling,” and a news conference will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the case and answer questions.

Rep. Har previously blamed the incident on her decision to mix beer with cough medicine at a dinner after battling a respiratory illness for several weeks. Click here to read more.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
File photo of COVID-19 testing
4,578 new COVID infections confirmed; 3 additional deaths
Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene of the crash for driving under the...
WATCH: Video captures moment car crashes into oncoming traffic in Nanakuli
The Grand Princess, which arrived today in Honolulu Harbor, is the first of several scheduled...
First cruise ship in nearly 2 years docks in Honolulu with more than 2,000 passengers
Honolulu Police / File image
Attempted murder investigation opened after shooting in Kalihi

Latest News

This is Now
Watch ‘This is Now’: As cases rise, demand for testing also continues to soar
Maybe you think you can spot a scam. They’re all over the internet and in email and on social...
What the Tech: Dummy websites are everywhere. Here’s how to spot them
Ray Stosik says coordinating the return of the gallery required months of fine-tuning a...
The Sony Open is back ... and so are the spectators
Due to the increased demand for booster shots, the Queen's Medical Center today announced...
To meet higher demand, extended hours at Blaisdell vaccine clinic to continue