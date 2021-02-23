Hawaii lawmaker arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii lawmaker has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Monday night, police said.
Honolulu police arrested Sharon Har on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant around 10:20 p.m.
Sources said the 52-year-old state representative was driving the wrong way in the center lane down Beretania Street near Piikoi Street.
She has since been released on $500 bail.
Har represents District 42, covering Kapolei and Makakilo.
She was first elected to the state Legislature in 2006.
This story will be updated.
