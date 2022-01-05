Here’s where the first 4 Chick-fil-A restaurants will open in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular fast-food chicken joint Chick-fil-A already announced it will be coming to Hawaii, but more details were released Wednesday on where and when they’ll be opening.

In a news release, Chick-fil-A announced the following locations for the first four restaurants in Hawaii:

The first location is set to open in mid-2022 on 100 Hookele St. in Kahului Operator-select: Sean Whaley

Another location will be in Ala Moana Center, slated to open late 2022 Operator-select: Kurt Milne

A third location, also expected to open late 2022, will be in Makiki on 1050 South Beretania St. Operator-select: Zane Dydasco

The final location will be in Kapolei, on Kapolei Parkway and Kualakai Parkway, around late 2022 or early 2023. Operator-select: Spencer Goo



Chick-fil-A already had a groundbreaking for its Maui location back in July.

While the restaurant is known for their waffle fries, chicken sandwiches and secret sauce, Chick-fil-A has also faced backlash from multiple advocacy groups for donating to charities with anti-LQBTQ stances. But the company promised it would be taking “a more focused giving approach” when it comes to donating to charities.

The company, founded in 1967, has eateries in nearly every state.

