Here’s where the first 4 Chick-fil-A restaurants will open in Hawaii

A rendering of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Maui.
A rendering of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Maui.(Chick-fil-A)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular fast-food chicken joint Chick-fil-A already announced it will be coming to Hawaii, but more details were released Wednesday on where and when they’ll be opening.

In a news release, Chick-fil-A announced the following locations for the first four restaurants in Hawaii:

  • The first location is set to open in mid-2022 on 100 Hookele St. in Kahului
    • Operator-select: Sean Whaley
  • Another location will be in Ala Moana Center, slated to open late 2022
    • Operator-select: Kurt Milne
  • A third location, also expected to open late 2022, will be in Makiki on 1050 South Beretania St.
    • Operator-select: Zane Dydasco
  • The final location will be in Kapolei, on Kapolei Parkway and Kualakai Parkway, around late 2022 or early 2023.
    • Operator-select: Spencer Goo

Chick-fil-A already had a groundbreaking for its Maui location back in July.

While the restaurant is known for their waffle fries, chicken sandwiches and secret sauce, Chick-fil-A has also faced backlash from multiple advocacy groups for donating to charities with anti-LQBTQ stances. But the company promised it would be taking “a more focused giving approach” when it comes to donating to charities.

The company, founded in 1967, has eateries in nearly every state.

As COVID infections continue to surge in Hawaii, the number of frontline caregivers out because...
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement that it doesn't "anticipate disruptions following the...
Police are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve that left a Hawaii woman dead.
Kaimuki's popular 12th Ave Grill is closing its doors later this month.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss a...
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
As COVID infections continue to surge in Hawaii, the number of frontline caregivers out because...
