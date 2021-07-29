Tributes
Groundbreaking on Maui begins for the state’s first-ever Chick-fil-A restaurant

Hawaii's first Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Puunene Shopping Center.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular fast-food chicken joint is coming to Hawaii.

Chick-fil-A held a private groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to celebrate its first-ever location in the state. Among the participants was Maui Mayor Mike Victorino and multiple company executives.

The eatery will be built in the Puunene Shopping Center in Kahului and is expected to open early next year.

Rendering of Chick-fil-A Kahului location.
Rendering of Chick-fil-A Kahului location.(Chick-fil-A, Inc.)

Besides this location, Chick-fil-A said it also plans to open two more restaurants on Oahu — one in Honolulu and another in Kapolei — later in 2022.

The company said each new restaurant will create roughly 80 to 120 jobs for their local communities.

While the restaurant is known for their waffle fries, chicken sandwiches and secret sauce, Chick-fil-A has also faced backlash from multiple advocacy groups for donating to charities with anti-LQBTQ stances.

Following these controversies, the company said in a statement that beginning in 2020, it would be taking “a more focused giving approach” when in comes to donating to charities.

