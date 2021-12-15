7 possible Omicron cases found among Queen’s-Punchbowl staff, a patient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Medical Center is investigating seven possible cases of the Omicron mutation among staff members and a patient at its Punchbowl facility.

The hospital said the cases were all detected within the last six days.

Early tests indicated they were the Omicron variation, which scientists say has shown to be more transmissible than previous variants. Further testing is required to confirm that the cases are Omicron.

The state has reported 12 total confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Hawaii.

Details on how the six Queen’s staff members and one patient at the hospital may have contracted the mutation and whether they are all connected were not immediately released.

Queen’s did say it was conducting “extensive surveillance” and will release more updates soon.

“To prevent an infection with COVID, please remain vigilant as we enjoy the holiday season together,” said Jason Chang, chief operating officer of The Queen’s Health Systems and President of The Queen’s Medical Center, in a news release.

“Avoid large crowds, wear your mask and be careful at holiday parties as they can be high risk situations for spreading COVID.”

Queen’s said the episode underscores the importance of vaccinations and boosters.

This story will be updated.

