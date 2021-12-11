Tributes
State lab has now detected 12 cases of Omicron mutation in Hawaii

The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department says it has detected 12 cases total of the Omicron mutation, which experts believe is even more transmissible than the Delta variant.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said most of those with the variant have no known link to one another and few have any connection to travel.

There are also a number of cases in people who are fully vaccinated.

Nine new cases reported Friday are in addition to the three previously confirmed in Hawaii. In addition, officials say they’re investigating two more samples as possible Omicron cases.

“This indicates the Omicron variant is spreading deeper into our communities,” Kemble said.

The state Health Department said two of the suspected cases were among four linked to the Scarlet Honolulu nightclub on Pauahi Street. Those who visited the club on Dec. 3 are urged to get tested.

According to the New York Times, the Omicron variant has so far been detected in 26 states.

The mutation has triggered global concern but a recent study indicates booster shots can offer important protection. The U.S. recently expanded booster access to kids as young as 16.

This story will be updated.

