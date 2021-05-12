‘Person of interest’ in deadly road rage stabbing located on the East Coast

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man wanted for questioning in a deadly freeway stabbing on March 7 has been located on the mainland.
But the 38-year old man isn’t being forced to come back because he hasn’t been charged.
Gerald Waialae, 50, was stabbed in the head, chest and stomach on the H-1 Freeway near the Kunia interchange.Two of his daughters in the car witnessed the attack.
The “person of interest” was not a tourist, sources told Hawaii News Now, but was living in Hawaii with a relative. He left the island in the days following the incident and has since hired Honolulu attorney Victor Bakke.
“I have been contacted by HPD regarding their investigation into this case,” Bakke said. “At this time, no charges have been filed and my client is not a fugitive.”
Honolulu police and the city Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment on why they have yet to file charges.
