Police release composite sketch of suspect in road rage-fueled murder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect in a road rage-fueled stabbing on the H-1 Freeway that left a 50-year-old man dead.
Authorities described the suspect as an African-American man in his 20s who is about 6 feet tall, with a slim build and has black and brown medium-length dreadlocks.
The fatal encounter happened early Sunday.
About 3 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle in the middle of the H-1 Freeway eastbound near the Kunia interchange.
In the driver’s seat, they found 50-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Waialae. He was bleeding profusely.
“My dad ended up getting stabbed in his temple and his heart and his stomach. But he had the strength to get back into the car and try to drive off and get my sisters safe,” said Makeala Cachola.
Cachola said her two youngest sisters, ages 13 and 15, were in the car when it happened.
The last thing Waialae told his daughters before he went unconscious was “everything will be OK.”
“I lost a husband, my children lost their father, my mother-in-law lost her only son,” said Waialae’s wife, Marilyn.
“He’ll never be able to walk his other daughters down the aisle and see my younger daughters graduate from high school.”
She said she will miss sharing those special milestones with him the most.
“He was so happy at my wedding two years ago and he’s been asking me when I’m going to have kids and we just weren’t ready,” said Waialae’s daughter Jazmyn Williams. “Now I’m sad he won’t see that day and he won’t meet them because that’s all he wanted.”
His daughters say the suspect fled the scene in a gray four-door sedan.
They are begging for the public’s help in finding their father’s killer.
“Just come forward, or if you guys know anything, please come forward and give our family peace and give my dad the justice he deserves because he didn’t deserve this,” Cachola said.
Anyone with information is being asked to call CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300, or to submit a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by clicking here.
