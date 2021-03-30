Police release photo of suspect in road rage-fueled murder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage-fueled fatal stabbing on the H-1 Freeway earlier this month.
The suspect was described as an African-American man in his 20s who is about 6 feet tall. He has a slim build and black and brown medium-length dreadlocks.
The fatal encounter happened on March 7.
About 3 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle in the middle of the H-1 Freeway eastbound near the Kunia interchange.
In the driver’s seat, they found 50-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Waialae, who was bleeding profusely. Waialae was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect fled the scene in a silver, four-door Mercedes C-class.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300.
