Police release photo of suspect in road rage-fueled murder

Police have released this photo of a suspect in a road rage-fueled stabbing on the H-1 Freeway earlier this month. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | March 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM HST - Updated March 29 at 4:18 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage-fueled fatal stabbing on the H-1 Freeway earlier this month.

The suspect was described as an African-American man in his 20s who is about 6 feet tall. He has a slim build and black and brown medium-length dreadlocks.

The fatal encounter happened on March 7.

About 3 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle in the middle of the H-1 Freeway eastbound near the Kunia interchange.

Police are looking for this suspect in connection with a road rage-fueled murder on the H-1 Freeway. (Source: HPD)

In the driver’s seat, they found 50-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Waialae, who was bleeding profusely. Waialae was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver, four-door Mercedes C-class.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300.

