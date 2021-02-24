Police dig a section of Mokuleia beach after tip about missing toddler’s remains

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police launched a large operation along Farrington Highway on Tuesday morning after a tip that irl-until-she-was-lifeless-arranged-dispose-body/.
Officers used shovels to dig after K-9 units walked the area and hit on a part of the beach.
Tips come in almost daily in the case but this one was deemed credible, according to sources.
Acog has been missing since Feb. 4. That’s the day, court records say, that her father told police he hit the child, shook her, then squeezed her against his chest until she became unconscious.
Travis Rodrigues is charged with murder and remains behind bars.
Another man, Scott Carter, is charged with hindering prosecution.
According to the court documents, Rodrigues said he gave Carter the child’s body to dispose of.
Honolulu police did not find anything in the sand on Mokuleia beach and left after about three hours.
If you have any information on where the child’s remains are, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.