Ala Wai Canal dredging project delayed, meaning more late-night work expected

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a change in the expected finish date for Ala Wai dredging project, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said residents should expect late-night work to continue, but the work should be quieter.
In October, the DLNR expected the dredging portion of the project to last until early 2021. The project is now expected to last until June.
According to the DLNR, the contractor installed noise reduction panels around the pump, replaced the jet pump with a quieter electric one and changed from a clamshell dredging operation to suction dredging to eliminate noise.
The DLNR said noise decibel measurements are in compliance with noise permit limits.
“I really feel for the residents that live along Ala Wai,” said state Sen. Sharon Moriwaki. “They’ve had the flood, and now they’ve got this dredging. We really need to get that silt, and all of the debris out of that canal. So we’re trying to do it quickly.”
Moriwaki said the DLNR, along with the contractor, have listened to the community and worked with members to reduce the impact on neighborhoods.
“The Department is aware of the impacts this project is having on the adjacent residents and we are trying to address the complaints as best we can without having to incur delays or additional costs to the project,” the DLNR’s engineering department said in a statement.
“The Department asks for the community’s continued understanding and patience as we near the completion of this important and necessary project.”
