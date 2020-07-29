State: 8 COVID-19 cases were reported at summer school programs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education has confirmed that eight COVID-19 cases were reported across seven campus during this year’s summer school programs.
Two of the cases were on Kauai and five were on Oahu.
One campus reported two cases, but the school was not named.
Those who tested positive included students, employees or service providers. The circumstances of the cases, however, were not released.
The state said 8,400 students participated in summer school this year.
The new report on COVID-19 cases at schools comes as the state considers a delay to reopening public school campuses in the fall.
This story will be updated.
