Dept. of Education agrees to ask school board to delay return of students until Aug. 17, union says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Superintendent Christina Kishimoto has agreed to ask the members of the state Board of Education to delay the time frame in which students would return to Hawaii’s public school campuses, according to a statement issued by the HSTA on Monday.
The letter, sent out jointly by the HSTA, HGEA and UPW on Monday evening, claims that Kishimoto and the Department of Education will ask board members to alter the calendar so that students return to school on August 17 instead of August 4.
“No one wants students back in class more than teachers, but we want to be sure that we’ve been properly trained and supplied to protect against the coronavirus — and we want to fully prepare to conduct virtual learning and serve our students both in-person and online,” said HSTA President Corey Rosenlee.
In a milestone moment last week. the Hawaii Government Employees Association and United Public Workers ― the two unions which represent most of the non-teacher employees at Hawaii’s public schools ― said they agreed that HSTA members needed more preparation and training before students could safely return to school buildings.
For weeks, the superintendent and other state leaders have insisted that school campuses would be safe for students to return on August 4, and as recently as Wednesday the Department of Education was issuing statements saying there were no plans to change the scheduled school reopening date.
But at the same time when teachers were expressing a lack of confidence that schools could reopen safely, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hawaii soared.
Department of Health officials recorded three consecutive single-day records when it came to new coronavirus cases statewide: 55 new cases on Thursday, 60 on Friday, and 73 on Saturday.
Another 64 cases were reported on Sunday, well above the number of cases the state had consistently been reporting before the surge.
The Department of Education has not yet confirmed the contents of the HSTA statement, and members of the state Board of Education would still be required to vote on the modification to the school calendar.
A special board meeting has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon to discuss the calendar issue.
Union officials say the delay would give public school teachers more than a week of extra training and preparation days to prepare for any possible adjustments schools make to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
