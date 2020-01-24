In wake of Diamond Head tragedy, police chief seeks to tighten loopholes in gun laws

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the deadly rampage in Diamond Head, Honolulu’s police chief says she wants to tighten loopholes in Hawaii’s already tough gun laws.
Police Chief Susan Ballard said Thursday that police found multiple firearms at the Hibiscus Drive property where 69-year-old suspect Jerry Hanel is accused of killing his landlord and fatally shooting two Honolulu police officers before setting a fire that destroyed five homes in the affluent community.
Hanel is also presumed dead.
The guns were all badly damaged in the scorching blaze.
Speaking to Hawaii News Now, Ballard said none of the guns found at the property were registered to the suspect, his landlord ― Lois Cain ― or her husband, who died in 2005.
But there are suspicions that the weapons in the home had been owned by the homeowner’s deceased husband ― and one of the proposed bill before lawmakers would deal with that issue.
“We’re going to be looking at that,” Ballard said. “If someone passes away ... the guns are going to need to be registered.”
There are now 38 gun proposals moving through the Legislature ― and more than a dozen were introduced since the weekend shooting.
Legislators are also all but certain to consider mental health proposals in the wake of the tragedy.
Ballard has called for a new “tough love” approach for those with severe mental illnesses who refuse to seek help and may pose a danger.
Hanel had exhibited signs of mental illness and his neighbors say he’d terrorized them for years.
“We want take a look at filling in the gaps and getting treatment options so instead of us taking folks to jail and then they get released back maybe transition into treatment facilities," she said.
“This is the time we need to do something.”
The proposals are likely to be met with opposition, though. Gun advocates, for example, have already pledged to vigorously oppose any new restrictions.
“Most of these laws are a knee-jerk reaction,” said Namiki Roberts, of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition.
“It only hurts law-abiding gun owners. You are putting more burdens on gun owners who are following the law.”
