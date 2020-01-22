Suspect may have used his landlord’s guns to ambush officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot two police officers in the Diamond Head area Sunday shouldn’t have had access to guns.
Jerry Hanel, 69, had temporary restraining orders filed on him by neighbors and police had previously sent him to get a mental health evaluation.
But Hawaii News Now has learned his landlord may have had dozens of weapons in the home.
Lois Cain is still missing following Hanel’s crime spree Sunday, and it’s feared she’s dead.
Her husband, Raymond Cain, had a large number of registered guns. And when he died in 2005, it’s not clear what happened to them.
Last year, Hanel tried to rent a storage unit at Safekeeper Storage and asked whether he could store firearms there.
“He was asking me, he wanted to store guns and I told him we don’t store guns here so that’s when his attitude started to change,” said Chris Ulu, the owner of Safekeeper Storage.
Police are hoping to recover the gun Hanel used during the ambush that killed two of their officers.
This story will be updated.
