Police Chief: State’s handling of mentally ill who pose threat should include ‘tough love’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police Chief Susan Ballard said Tuesday that in the wake of a man’s violent rampage in Diamond Head, which left two officers dead and five homes destroyed, more needs to be done to ensure those with serious mental illnesses get help ― even if they don’t want it.
She added that it’s time for some “tough love.”
“These officers died for us and their lives shouldn’t be meaningless,” she told reporters.
“If you’re mentally ill, you’re going to a facility, you’re going to get the help that you need because obviously, you cannot make those decisions on your own. And I know it sounds tough, but I think it’s time for tough love now,” Ballard said, adding that the police department also needs to bring more social workers and other professionals on board to handle calls involving the mentally ill.
She said the call Sunday that ended with two officers dead was one police “go to all the time.”
But she added that if responding officers knew that the suspect ― 69-year-old Jerry Hanel ― had a history of TROs and aggressive behavior toward his neighbors, they might have been better equipped.
She said all those “past problems” should have been easily accessible in a database.
“I know that people don’t like that but we have to be able to track people who are mentally ill and not just to track them but also to get them the services they need,” Ballard said.
“The way things are going, is that the police and social workers, we’re one and we need to get more resources out there and actually have social workers embedded in the police department.”
It’s likely the state Legislature will take up Ballard’s concerns in the upcoming session, but changes to the law are expected to be met with resistance from some quarters.
Organizations that champion civil liberties have argued that involuntarily committing someone with a mental illness who hasn’t committed a crime and who hasn’t been established as a threat is unconstitutional. Defining what it means to be a “threat” is also a fraught issue.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.