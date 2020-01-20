Attorney: Shooting suspect had history of mental instability but not extreme violence

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 69-year-old suspect in the Diamond Head shooting Sunday that left two Honolulu police officers dead had a history of mental instability and disagreements with neighbors, his attorney told Hawaii News Now.
Jerry Hanel lived rent-free in a finished basement at the Hibiscus Drive home where the shooting happened, attorney Jonathan Burge said.
Burge said the home’s owner had befriended Hanel, who is believed to have died in the incident, and wanted to help him out despite numerous issues with his neighbors in recent years.
But because she was moving back to Hawaii ― and with her patience apparently running out ― she had planned to ask him to leave, Burge said.
“Why she was there today I don’t know but she was probably trying to plead for him to leave without going to court because she didn’t want to hurt him,” Burge said.
“She had known him very long and I think she cared for him, too."
He said earlier this week he spoke to the landlord and Hanel about the situation and Burge believed the suspect was preparing to leave. Instead, multiple police sources said, Hanel stabbed the homeowner and then fatally ambushed police officers before setting the house on fire.
Burge said Hanel clearly had mental issues but resisted suggestions he get treatment. His symptoms included delusions that he was being tracked by the Secret Service and FBI.
Court records show numerous restraining orders had been filed against Hanel by three neighbors.
Hanel challenged the TROs, and Burge said most of the confrontations were over minor issues.
But he said his client was also charged with assault for shoving a neighbor. He was subsequently acquitted.
Hanel was also due in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing after being charged with making a fraudulent 911 call. Hanel had demanded a jury trial so the misdemeanor case was pending in Circuit Court.
Burge told HNN on Sunday that the shooting has left him shocked, and added there was never any indication Hanel was capable of the kind of extreme violence that would have made it illegal for him to have a firearm. A former police officer himself, Burge added he has no sympathy for his former client.
“I was an officer for nearly 10 years and whenever an officer is hurt or killed it still affects me. It is very sad to me,” Burge said.
“I feel a lot of sorrow for the police and the neighbors. If he did what they said he did I have no sorrow for him. It’s terrible. I’m in a lot of shock myself.”
