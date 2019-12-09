Kauai woman fined for selling jewelry with illegal whale ivory, teeth

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 73-year-old Kauai woman was fined earlier this month for wildlife trafficking, a misdemeanor under state law.
Vivian Satow pleaded no contest to the charge after investigators with the DLNR and wildlife officials caught her selling jewelry with known illegal whale ivory and teeth at the Anahola Farmers Market.
A photo provided by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney showed the items were Hawaiian hook pendants and what appeared to be a tusk.
Satow was ordered to pay a $250 fine and forfeit the items.
“This is the first conviction for whale bone in Hawaii under the new Wildlife Trafficking statute that took effect on July 1, 2017,” stated Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar said.
“It shows that Kauai is on the forefront of environmental justice and we are grateful to our partners in DLNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife for their diligence in this shared mission to protect our wildlife from illegal trade practices,” he added.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.