Kealohas to appear in court to plead guilty Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Katherine and Louis Kealoha are set to change their pleas to guilty to the remaining charges in court Tuesday.
A federal judge has scheduled the change of plea for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Former Police Chief Kealoha signed his plea agreement late Monday afternoon.
He will plead guilty to one count of bank fraud. His time in prison for that count along with his convictions in the mailbox conspiracy is expected to be about 10 years.
Former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha will plead guilty to more counts including identity theft and covering up a felony.
When she is sentenced, she’s expected to get 15 years, but the final decisions will be up to the judge.
It was reported that the two accepted the plea deals last week.
