Panel discussion for coexistence of culture, science on Mauna Kea set at state Capitol

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Thirty Meter Telescope supporters will gather at the state Capitol Friday.
They will hold a panel discussion on whether culture and science can co-exist on Mauna Kea.
The first director of the office of Mauna Kea Management - Judge Walter Heen - will be taking part, along with the executive director of “Imua TMT,” Sam King.
It’s set for noon at the state Capitol auditorium.
Also in attendance will be Makana Silva, a Native Hawaiian and astrophysics student.
Organizers say both King and Makana camped out on Mauna Kea and spoke with many of the leaders there.
