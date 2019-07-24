‘The Rock’ visits Mauna Kea on 10th day of TMT protest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visited the Thirty Meter Telescope protest at the base of Mauna Kea on Wednesday, generating a buzz on the mountain.
Johnson’s visit comes on the 10th day of the protest.
He’s the highest-profile celebrity to visit the protest camp, though other big names have weighed in on the conflict.
Johnson spent much of his childhood in the islands and visits Hawaii frequently.
At Mauna Kea, he was greeted with lei, chanting and hula performances. He also spoke to several protest leaders and kupuna.
This story will be updated.
