Bruno Mars takes to social media to support protest against TMT project

#Regram #RG @ashlukadraws: WE ARE MAUNA KEA. Standing in solidarity with protesters on Mauna Kea, protecting the Sacred ‘āina from scientific imperialism. It breaks my heart to see indigenous people and land continue to be dismissed by the state of Hawaii and its wealthy developers. Words from @kanielaing: “You don’t have to be Hawaiian to understand the dangerous precedent this sets. Mauna Kea impacts all of us. It’s an environmental struggle against wealthy developers who seek free reign. It’s a microcosm of what’s happening across Hawaii and the world: profiteers exploiting fragile places without regard for the future. We’re not concerned about how many passive dollars this will bring our economy. We are concerned about whether we will be able to breathe in 20 years, or be out of fresh water, or have any space left in our sacred places, or if the beaches we grew up in still be there. Some things are more important than a quick buck—like our planet’s and peoples’ survival. That would be $1.3 billion well spent. #maunakea #wearemaunakea #kukiaimauna” To support, visit kahea.org / donate to Hawaii Community Bail Fund (link in highlights) ❤️ ———————- This image was drawn using stills from my friends at @standingabovetheclouds, a beautiful, powerful portrayal of the mothers and sisters at the forefront of the fight to protect sacred land on the Big Island.