Bruno Mars takes to social media to support protest against TMT project

Bruno Mars takes to social media to support protest against TMT project
TMT protesters at the base of Mauna Kea have vowed to stand their ground. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | July 31, 2019 at 10:02 AM HST - Updated July 31 at 10:02 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another celebrity has taken to social media to support the protest against the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea — and it’s none other than Hawaii’s Bruno Mars.

On Wednesday, Mars posted on Instagram a photo of the kupuna, or Native Hawaiian elders, who have been at the base of Mauna Kea for the past several weeks. The caption reads, “I love you Hawaii, and I’m with you.”

Mars is one of several big names in entertainment to show their support for the protesters.

On Tuesday, musician and environmentalist Jack Johnson arrived at the base of Mauna Kea to perform songs and meet with TMT opponents.

And last week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise visit to the camp, meeting with kupuna and calling for “leadership with empathy” to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa has been especially vocal on social media, posting multiple videos and photos on Instagram since the protests began.

It’s been over two weeks since activists started gathering at the base of Mauna Kea to protest the giant telescope – a protest that’s been drawing attention all across the nation.

Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio also posted his support for protesters in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @ashlukadraws: WE ARE MAUNA KEA. Standing in solidarity with protesters on Mauna Kea, protecting the Sacred ‘āina from scientific imperialism. It breaks my heart to see indigenous people and land continue to be dismissed by the state of Hawaii and its wealthy developers. Words from @kanielaing: “You don’t have to be Hawaiian to understand the dangerous precedent this sets. Mauna Kea impacts all of us. It’s an environmental struggle against wealthy developers who seek free reign. It’s a microcosm of what’s happening across Hawaii and the world: profiteers exploiting fragile places without regard for the future. We’re not concerned about how many passive dollars this will bring our economy. We are concerned about whether we will be able to breathe in 20 years, or be out of fresh water, or have any space left in our sacred places, or if the beaches we grew up in still be there. Some things are more important than a quick buck—like our planet’s and peoples’ survival. That would be $1.3 billion well spent. #maunakea #wearemaunakea #kukiaimauna” To support, visit kahea.org / donate to Hawaii Community Bail Fund (link in highlights) ❤️ ———————- This image was drawn using stills from my friends at @standingabovetheclouds, a beautiful, powerful portrayal of the mothers and sisters at the forefront of the fight to protect sacred land on the Big Island.

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.