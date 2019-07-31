Bruno Mars takes to social media to support protest against TMT project

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another celebrity has taken to social media to support the protest against the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea — and it’s none other than Hawaii’s Bruno Mars.
On Wednesday, Mars posted on Instagram a photo of the kupuna, or Native Hawaiian elders, who have been at the base of Mauna Kea for the past several weeks. The caption reads, “I love you Hawaii, and I’m with you.”
Mars is one of several big names in entertainment to show their support for the protesters.
On Tuesday, musician and environmentalist Jack Johnson arrived at the base of Mauna Kea to perform songs and meet with TMT opponents.
And last week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise visit to the camp, meeting with kupuna and calling for “leadership with empathy” to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
“Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa has been especially vocal on social media, posting multiple videos and photos on Instagram since the protests began.
It’s been over two weeks since activists started gathering at the base of Mauna Kea to protest the giant telescope – a protest that’s been drawing attention all across the nation.
Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio also posted his support for protesters in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
