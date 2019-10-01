Aloha Aina unity march set for this weekend in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The City and State have approved permits for another ‘Aloha Aina’ march through Waikiki.
It’ll happen this Saturday. It’s to express opposition to the Thirty Meter Telescope project, but also to show unity for Aloha Aina movements.
“The message that we’d like to send: This is just the start of it. We want to just show that we are able to move in kapu aloha,” organizer Kaleihua Kapuaala said. “We want to show that we all support each other. We are all one nation.”
It’s expected that about 10,000 participants will march beginning at Ala Moana Blvd. and Kamakee Street.
The march then goes down Kalakaua Avenue and ends at Queen Kapiolani Park. It begins at 2 p.m.
Roads are expected to reopen around 5:30 p.m.
The last march happened in July. Thousands showed up with flags and signs, making their message heard by tourists throughout Waikiki.
