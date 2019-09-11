NTSB: Mokulele plane that skidded off Maui runway had problems decelerating

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mokulele Airlines plane that skidded off a Maui runway in August had problems decelerating while on the runway, according to a new report.
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on Wednesday into what caused the small plane to run off the runway at Kapalua on Aug. 18.
A Mokulele captain told officials that the first officer was flying the Cessna 208B plane at the time. The captain said the first officer came in a little too fast and touched down about halfway down the runway.
The first officer reportedly put the propellers into reverse, but the plane did not slow down.
That’s when the captain took control, applied full reverse and slammed the brakes, but he said the main landing gear wheels locked and started to skip.
The plane then ran off the runway and down an embankment, where it suffered “substantial” damage.
Ten people were on board in total.
No one was injured.
Another Mokulele pilot was on the plane at the time, too. He said he did not hear or smell the brakes locking up and said no skid marks were on the runway afterward.
