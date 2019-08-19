Mokulele plane skids off a Maui runway

By HNN Staff | August 18, 2019 at 2:19 PM HST - Updated August 18 at 2:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -No injuries were reported when a Mokulele plane skidded off the runway in Kapalua, Maui Sunday morning.

The company said eight passengers and two crew members were on board.

The cause of the incident is unclear at this time. It happened as the plane was coming in for a landing.

It did cause some delay in other flights. Passengers have been re-accommodated. Mokulele said all operations were expected to be back on track by 4 p.m.

No other details were provided.

