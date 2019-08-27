Maui officer accused of misconduct arrested after stepping off flight

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Maui police officer accused of attempted perjury among other charges has been arrested amid an ongoing criminal investigation, Maui police confirmed Monday evening.
MPD said detectives exercised an arrest warrant on Officer Brandon Saffeels as he stepped off his flight to Maui around 6 p.m. He was taken to the Wailuku Police Station for processing.
The warrant was based on information gathered in the ongoing investigation. He faces charges of Attempted Perjury, first-degree Attempted Hindering Prosecution and Tampering with a Witness.
Hawaii News Now first broke the story of accusations against Officer Saffeels last week.
A woman came forward claiming Saffeels allegedly looked up her personal cell phone number after arresting her for DUI, and offered to intentionally skew his testimony to get her off the hook.
The woman spoke to HNN on the condition on anonymity, and it prompted an investigation by the Maui Police Department.
The second woman claimed her run-in with Saffeels happened a year earlier. She accused him of sending inappropriate messages to her while trying to coerce her for personal favors.
When she reported it to MPD’s Internal Affairs Division, she says nothing was done.
Monday evening, MPD put out a video statement regarding Saffeel’s arrest. View it here:
“The Maui community has been devastated by the recent report of inappropriate conduct and abuse of authority by one of my officers. I know that many of you have come to question your trust in your police department. I hear you. And I, like you, am disappointed in these revelations,” Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu said in the video statement.
“Actions speak louder than words. We have taken action,” he continued. “I will not tolerate any misconduct by any of my officers. Throughout this investigation, we have to remember that there is a process to address all manner of complaints. It is important that we all recognize the protections to all parties involved. It is with extreme regret that our community has to face these repulsive acts.”
This story will be updated.
