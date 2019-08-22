Second woman comes forth, alleging Maui officer tried to bribe her for sex

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A second Maui woman has come forward alleging MPD Officer Brandon Saffeels repeatedly tried to coerce her last year after he responded to her 911 call for an assault.
The woman spoke to Hawaii News Now on the condition of anonymity. She says she reported the inappropriate text messages to MPD’s Internal Affairs Division.
“I started crying really hard because, for me, its unfortunate that I wasn’t heard and nobody would listen to me when it happened," the woman said.
The text messages started shortly after Saffeels left her home last July.
She replied to the first message, “Who’s this.”
The reply: “The haole cop.”
The woman asks him about getting information from the police report. At some point he texts back: “Are you free later?”
She writes that she is picking up her kids.
A subsequent text reads: “I can give you that and the report number. I need something in return lmao.”
Another from Saffeels: “I will get that for you as soon as I am done here. And I get anything I want?”
“When it got to the point that it was uncomfortable for me and I could see the way he was leading the conversation, I ended it immediately and told him I’d contact MPD,” the woman said.
She added that she made an Internal Affairs complaint, but the detective insisted that she surrender her phone as evidence. As a business owner and mother, she says she was not willing to give up her phone. She did send screen grabs of the entire text string, and wonders why MPD didn’t seize Officer Saffeels’ phone instead.
This incident happened last year. State law protects officers who are disciplined, so it’s unknown if anything happened to the officer as a result,
Last month, another Maui woman says she also got similar text messages from the officer after he arrested her for DUI.
That alleged victim recorded a phone conversation in which Saffeels offers to throw his testimony at her trial while repeatedly urging her to visit his home.
That recording aired on Hawaii News Now on Tuesday and prompted the second woman to come forward.
"It makes me cringe when I hear his name or his voice. It gives me chicken skin to know that this guy is still out there doing this, still on duty. She wants to know why he was still in patrol, able to allegedly harass another woman.
Legal expert Michael Green has the same concern, “He’s apparently been terrorizing women on Maui for awhile and been given the opportunity by the department or internal affairs to continue.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.