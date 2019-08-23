Maui police seek other possible victims of officer accused of abusing power

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is trying to find out if there are more victims of Officer Brandon Safeels.
The four-year veteran of the department is accused of abusing his power to hit on women.
And now, MPD has put out a public service announcement urging others to contact them.
In a video posted on social media, Detective Lee Ann Galario-Guzman says, “We want to let the Maui community know that we are concerned about recent revelations within the department.”
Galario-Guzman then urges anyone who “may have had similar experiences with Officer Saffeels” to contact Detective Matt Bigoss at MatthewBigoss@mpd.net.
“Please remember to leave contact information as well as a brief description of the circumstances surrounding your experience. Your Maui police department holds the safety of our community in the highest regard. We will investigate all claims of abuse made against our officers,” she says in the video.
The first woman to come forward with allegations against Saffeels said he arrested her for suspicion of DUI and then offered to throw his testimony at her trial. In a telephone conversation she records, he also repeatedly invited her over and makes inappropriate statements.
A second woman said Saffeels responded to her 911 call for help after an assault, then followed up with inappropriate text messages.
The FBI has now joined the investigation into Saffeels, who already faces charges that include tampering with a witness, hindering prosecution and attempted purjury.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.