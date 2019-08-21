Investigation launched into whether Maui officer offered to throw trial for woman he arrested

On August 19, 2019 the Maui Police Department received information from Hawaii News Now reporter Lynn Kawano regarding a potential abuse of authority within the Department. Following up on that information the Criminal Investigations Division was able to obtain text messages and voice recordings that support the allegations made against one of its officers. “The Maui Police Department will always take seriously any accusations of misconduct by any of its officers. Upon being made aware of this situation we aggressively investigated this matter,” said Chief Tivoli Faaumu.