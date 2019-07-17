Hawaii County issues surveys to help shape future eruption recovery efforts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County officials are asking for public input on last year’s Kilauea eruption response so that they can better shape how recovery efforts for future eruptive events are handled.
The county is rolling out three new surveys that ask about the specific needs of the community and local businesses, with a particular focus on the Puna district.
Residents can take as many of the surveys as they are willing and able to.
Click here for the surveys. The deadline is Aug. 4.
Residents are also encouraged to provide feedback at a public meeting that will be held next Saturday at Kea’au High School.
