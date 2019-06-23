Group was about to embark on tandem sunset jump before deadly crash

DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The plane involved in Friday’s deadly crash was under the operation of the Oahu Parachute Center, a skydiving company on the North Shore.
According to their website, they offer at least three different tandem options for interested skydivers.
One of the options was the 14,000-foot sunset tandem jump, which the group was taking off from Dillingham Airfield for around 6:30 p.m.
The company’s website says the jumpers are treated to beautiful views of Oahu’s North Shore during the sunset hour with 60 seconds of free fall followed by 4 to 6 minutes of canopy flight.
There have been no major incidents with the company according to available records from the NTSB. Sources say the crew on board was highly experienced.
