Gun safety and tips to get concealed carry permits highlight unique town hall in Kapolei

HONOLULU - Hawaii's Minority Leader brought police and residents together to talk about self-defense.

Amid a recent rash of violent crimes in West Oahu, State Lawmaker Diamond Garcia, who represents portions of Varona Village, ‘Ewa, and Kapolei, said residents have flooded his office with calls asking for information to apply for a license to carry.

He organized a town hall on crime Tuesday evening at Honouliuli Middle School.

“We want to make sure that people understand what it means to be a responsible gun owner.”

From December last year to this past August, HPD approved over 400 concealed carry permits. “Getting the word out to the communities about gun safety, you know, getting a gun because people have guns is not always the safest idea,” said Corp. Roland Pagan of HPD’s District 8 Community Policing.

“Every time you bring a gun to a fight, you’re the one that’s going to have a firearm there, even if the other person doesn’t have one, so it’s always a concern when there’s guns out there.”

Three weeks ago at the Kapolei Skate Park, a 19-year-old was nearly stabbed to death, and a man with a knife robbed a 64-year-old man. And in early October, a man’s neck was slashed at a restaurant in Kamakana Alii.

Iwalani Laybon McBrayer, President of Kaupe’a Homestead Association, said she and her neighborhood security watch group are hoping to get firearm training from either HPD or a private security company.

“Having a gun doesn’t make you safe; you have to know how to carry it and maintain it, and these are the things that we as women are looking and seeking to learn to protect ourselves right now in today’s society,” said McBrayer.

Larry Partida has two licenses to carry.

“I think it’s important that people understand that just because you have a license to carry does not give them the supernatural police powers to detain and enforce the law,” said Partida. “It should be used primarily for protection of family.”

Partida wants to see lawbreakers held more accountable.

“We’re seeing at least on the community side is we’re not seeing follow through in terms of accountability, like sentences,” said Partida.

“We don’t need stricter gun laws because criminals don’t follow the law anyway so you can pass all the laws you want criminals don’t follow the law,” said Garcia. “What we need is stricter penalties for those who are using illegal firearms here.”

For any questions, you can call HPD’s Firearms Division at 808-723-3188.

