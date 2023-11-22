Near-fatal stabbing just the latest in a string of serious crimes at Kapolei park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a rash of violent crime at Kapolei Skate Park, the site of near-fatal stabbing over the weekend.

Hours after a 19-year-old was nearly stabbed to death Sunday, records show another man called police after allegedly fighting off an attacker he said was armed with a large knife.

HPD wouldn’t say if detectives think the suspect in those two cases might be the same person, a spokesperson did say both crimes are currently under investigation.

Officers have responded to the skate park at least seven times in the last four days.

The most serious incident happened Sunday.

A few minutes after midnight, a 19-year-old who thought he was meeting a woman he met online nearly lost his life. Sources told HNN Investigates, instead of a date the teen was confronted by a man who repeatedly stabbed him in the neck and chest.

Then at 7 p.m. that same day, police say another man was attacked.

The 64-year-old reportedly told officers he got into an altercation with a man armed with what he described as an 8-inch military style knife during a robbery.

In addition to the attempted murder and robbery cases, police are also investigating aggravated assault and criminal property damage cases at the park.

Park goers said they’re not surprised.

“It seems par for the course these days,” said Joe Medina.

Crystal Murakoshi added, “It’s been happening a lot.”

Murakoshi is at the park almost everyday and says there’s a group of people who’ve set up an encampment and taken over the park restroom

“They wreck it. They flood it. It’s just horrible,” Murakoshi said.

That’s not the only problem.

“This area is totally dark because these lights don’t work,” said Murakoshi. “You come here at night, this area here. The part by the restroom and next to the skate park is pitch black.”

In addition to stepped up patrols, many park goers said they’d like to see the law enforced to its fullest extent.

At last check, police have not made in arrests in Sunday’s attempted murder and robbery cases. The suspect in the stabbing was about 6 feet tall with a muscular build. Meanwhile, the armed robbery suspect was said to be shorter: About 5-foot-6 with a heavy build.

If you have information on either of these cases call Honolulu Crimestoppers.

