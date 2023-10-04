Stabbing at Kapolei shopping center; man, 23, suffers serious injuries

Tributes
Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:44 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after he was apparently stabbed in Kapolei Tuesday evening, said Honolulu EMS officials.

Officials say the incident happened at the Ka Makana Alii on Kapolei Parkway around 7 p.m.

Honolulu EMS says ‘life-saving treatment’ was necessary to help the man, who is believed to be about 23 years old. He was then taken to the hospital emergency room.

HNN is still awaiting word of a possible suspect.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

This story may be updated.



