City fires back against officers accused in near-fatal Makaha crash in effort to avoid paying millions more in civil claims

One claim has already been settled for $4.5 million; two other claims are pending.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four Honolulu police officers charged criminally for a crash that critically or seriously injured six people were acting outside the scope of their duties — That’s according to the city attorneys who do not want to be held liable for the alleged actions.

In multiple civil court filings this week, the city attorneys said the reported chase in September 2021 was not part of a police response but rather, the result of a long-standing feud with someone in the white sedan that later crashed in Makaha.

All six people hurt have filed civil lawsuits.

Including one filed by attorney Eric Seitz, who represents a teen who was initially paralyzed in the crash.

Seitz said the denial of responsibility by the city after so much time has passed is outrageous.

“For them to have paid $4.5 million to people who are in the absolutely same position as my client, and now come out and say, your client is entitled to nothing is unethical, unprofessional,” Seitz said.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said after that initial settlement, “further investigation has been conducted” by both HPD and the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

“As a result of those investigations, both the Honolulu Police Department and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney have taken steps to hold the officers accountable, which is the basis for the City’s Motion to Dismiss.”

Judges will rule on the city motions at a later date.

The officers’ criminal trial is set for June.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

