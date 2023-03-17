Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘About time’: Mother of teen injured in police chase says charges against officers are overdue

The mother of one of six people seriously injured in a police chase says the decision to charge four officers shows no one is above the law.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:27 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mother of one of six people seriously injured in a police chase says the decision to charge the four HPD officers involved in the incident shows no one is above the law.

But she also questioned why it took so long for the charges to be filed.

“As citizens, when we break the law, we go to jail,” said “Kalala” Kalua. “There’s no questions about that. But when officers break the law, what happens to them?”

She added, “Why did it have to take this long? It’s about time.”

The four Honolulu officers are all facing felony charges in connection with the crash in September 2021.

Prosecutors allege the officers participated in an illegal pursuit — failing to turn on their lights and sirens — and then didn’t stop to render aid when the sedan they were chasing lost control and crashed.

The officers reappeared at the scene after 911 was called, allegedly claiming not to know what happened.

Kalua’s 18-year-old son Krypton was among those injured.

She said he can’t see out of his left eye.

“Life has been tough going through all the appointments. Going through eye surgery, plastic surgery,” she said. “He has PTSD. That fear of, something might happen again if he goes into a car.”

Four HPD officers charged with felonies for alleged illegal police chase, failing to render aid after crash

In a statement issued Thursday night, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said his focus is on accountability.

“Based on today’s arrest of four HPD officers, it is clear that Prosecutor Steve Alm and his office have determined after a lengthy investigation there is probable cause to warrant these charges,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors have charged a suspect with second-degree murder and first-degree arson following...
Suspect charged with murder after woman’s body found in burned-out car
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The family of a woman whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Mililani has identified...
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle
Authorities captured a fugitive Wednesday in Windward Oahu following a dramatic search that...
Windward Oahu manhunt suspect has history of escaping law enforcement
Car drives over ledge in Punchbowl
Car plunges over ledge, lands on car in Punchbowl area

Latest News

Four Honolulu police officers have been charged with felonies in connection with a near-fatal...
Four HPD officers charged with felonies for alleged illegal police chase, failing to render aid after crash
MPD hope more foot patrols will combat crime.
Maui police ramp up foot patrols in Paia amid merchants’ complaints
Fire crews used about 12,000 gallons of water to battle a Tesla on fire along Interstate 80 in...
Hawaii Island firefighters prepare for difficult-to-douse battery fires as EV popularity surges
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism nominee Chris Sadayasu at his...
In another setback for Green, senators recommend rejection of DBEDT nominee