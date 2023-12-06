HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Possible star from outside Milky Way galaxy discovered near supermassive black hole

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUNA KEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - An out of this world discovery on the Big Island!

The Subaru Telescope made the find from the Mauna Kea observatory.

Among the stars in the sky scene in the telescope’s live webcam, lies a 10 billion year old star spotted by Japanese astronomers called “S0-6.”

It’s tough to make out a closer version of the star but this is what researchers say it looks like up close.

S0-6 near Black Hole in Milk Way galaxy
S0-6 near Black Hole in Milk Way galaxy(Subaru Telescope)

It took researchers nearly eight years to find this star and although it doesn’t look like much here, they are very excited, because it’s believed to be the first star from a galaxy found near Sagittarius A — a supermassive black hole in the Milky Way.

Researchers think it might help confirm extra-terrestrial life.

Also on Mauna Kea, exists a laser that helps scientists find the far away galaxies.

It reaches 60 miles in the atmosphere before reflecting back to earth and the strength of light tells scientist how much light pollution they need to account for in their measurements.

Read more about the discovery by clicking here.

Take a look at the Subaru Telescope’s live cam here.

Subaru Telescope laser
Subaru Telescope laser(Subaru Telescope Mauna Kea)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pipeline strikes again as one of the world’s top surfers is recovering in a hospital after...
Top-ranked pro surfer seriously injured in ‘gnarly’ North Shore wipeout
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run of teen charged with negligent homicide, other offenses
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
Experts: Alaska buyout of Hawaiian Air was best possible outcome but questions remain
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Iam Tongi announced Friday that he will be joined by a couple of special guests as opening...
Iam Tongi announces special guests for upcoming Blaisdell concert

Latest News

Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions fronting Lanai Lookout, due to rock slide
Kalanianaole Highway closed for slope stabilization efforts following rock slide
Breezy trade winds through Wednesday with an approaching front on Thursday. Latest swell has...
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and breezy today, but cold front approaching Thursday
File image.
7 people displaced following 2-story house fire in Ewa Beach
At tonight's meeting, HPD tried to calm fears about continued violence in West Oahu. One big...
Illegal game rooms to police staffing concerns, HPD tries to calm fears about continued violence