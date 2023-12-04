HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Aerial dance showcase ‘Lokahi’ unites musicians, artists to benefit Maui

A special performance next Sunday involving aerial dancers and circus arts takes place in Kakaako
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aerial dance company is hosting a new showcase bringing the Kakaako community together with dance and music.

Andrea Torres, founder and director of Samadhi Hawaii Aerials, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about “LOKAHI,” a celebration of unity of Pacific-style circus arts, live music, cultural performances, entertainment and keiki demonstrations.

“I love the multigeneration thing, we have kids this early and this young and we have mother and daughter on our show all the way to their 50s,” said Torres.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund and those impacted by the Maui fires.

Samadhi Hawaii Aerialists will perform high above the audience on silks, hoop, straps and trapeze.

They will also be collaborating with:

  • Halau Hula Kamamolikolehua
  • Tau Dance Co.
  • Tahiti Mana
  • Volary
  • Manoa Taiko
  • Trial By Fire
  • Barefoot DJs
  • Backset Band

Samadhi Hawaii is the first aerial dance school in Hawaii, first established in 2004.

Torres began her career as a ballerina in Brazil and performed as an aerial dancer in ‘Ulalena on Maui. Now she’s inspiring a whole new generation of artists locally and internationally with its unique style.

“LOKAHI” takes place on Sunday, Dec. 10, at The Barn @ SALT Kakaako at 691 Auahi Street from 5-10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Samadhi Hawaii Studio at 330 Cooke St, above Boca Hawaii Shop or at the day of event for $30.

For more information, visit samadhihawaii.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
According to documents obtained by HNN Investigates, Andaya was in Waikiki at the Alohilani...
Following council vote, Maui’s former emergency head may have to pay his own legal fees
A newly published University of Hawaii study examines a potential emerging concern-- an...
Hawaii study finds alarming increase in microplastics in placentas
Navy estimates $1.5M salvage operation for downed spy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay
Navy puts cost of salvaging downed spy plane in Kaneohe Bay at about $1.5M
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Latest News

Alaska Airlines announced Sunday that it will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion
CEO of Alaskan Airlines discusses merger with Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Airlines announced Sunday that it will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion
Hawaiian Airlines CEO discussing Alaskan Airlines merger
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air pledges to retain Hawaiian Air’s ‘distinctive’ branding, routes in $1.9B acquisition
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767 takes off.
‘A change in our Hawaii fabric’: Lawmakers, employees react to Hawaiian Air acquisition
Caregivers play a critical role in the health and well-being of their loved ones.
New Kauai County program offers support for caregivers