Aerial dance showcase ‘Lokahi’ unites musicians, artists to benefit Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aerial dance company is hosting a new showcase bringing the Kakaako community together with dance and music.

Andrea Torres, founder and director of Samadhi Hawaii Aerials, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about “LOKAHI,” a celebration of unity of Pacific-style circus arts, live music, cultural performances, entertainment and keiki demonstrations.

“I love the multigeneration thing, we have kids this early and this young and we have mother and daughter on our show all the way to their 50s,” said Torres.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund and those impacted by the Maui fires.

Samadhi Hawaii Aerialists will perform high above the audience on silks, hoop, straps and trapeze.

They will also be collaborating with:

Halau Hula Kamamolikolehua

Tau Dance Co.

Tahiti Mana

Volary

Manoa Taiko

Trial By Fire

Barefoot DJs

Backset Band

Samadhi Hawaii is the first aerial dance school in Hawaii, first established in 2004.

Torres began her career as a ballerina in Brazil and performed as an aerial dancer in ‘Ulalena on Maui. Now she’s inspiring a whole new generation of artists locally and internationally with its unique style.

“LOKAHI” takes place on Sunday, Dec. 10, at The Barn @ SALT Kakaako at 691 Auahi Street from 5-10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Samadhi Hawaii Studio at 330 Cooke St, above Boca Hawaii Shop or at the day of event for $30.

For more information, visit samadhihawaii.com.

