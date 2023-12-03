HI Now Daily
Native Hawaiian theater group to host new indigenous holiday show honoring Pele and Pacific Islands

Illuminative features performances inspired by indigenous traditions of Hawaii and the Pacific Islands
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:22 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian performance group Tau Dance Theater is hosting a special indigenous holiday production that honors Hawaii and the Pacific Islands.

Artistic director Peter Rockford Espiritu and some performers joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the inspiration behind “IllumiNative,” which premieres at the Hawaii Theatre on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

“IllumiNative is from a native lens however it’s been kind of dark a little bit with all that’s been going on in the world so we thought we illuminate the world with happiness and joy during the holiday season,” Espiritu said.

The dances include a mixture of ballet, hula and modern style, combined to give audiences a taste of everything.

“We represent Hawaii now and what Oceania is all about and what the Pacific Island is about,” Espiritu said.

Espiritu says he wants people to experience something different from the usual holidays, like Christmas and Hanukkah, and share the spirit of aloha and the practice of being your true self every day.

Also performing, special guest artist James Pakootas, a modern-day story weaver, mullti-award winning artist, producer, and filmmaker who cultivates change in the world through the power of words.

The show will feature four works honoring the Goddess Pele, Espiritu’s father’s home of Maui, and his Pacific Island roots of Samoa and Oceania.

Tau Dance Theater is Hawaii’s only professional dance company founded by a native Hawaiian based in Honolulu. Established in 1996 by Espiritu, Tau Dance has produced original epic works to critical acclaim.

The show is on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Historic Hawaii Theatre. Performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online or in person.

For more information and tickets, visit hawaiitheatre.com.

