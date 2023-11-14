HI Now Daily
Hawaii County mayor extends emergency rules for Waipio Valley Access Road

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County’s mayor has extended the emergency rules for Waipio Valley Access Road.

The use of the narrow road is limited to residents, permitted tour company operators and cultural practitioners.

Rockfall and erosion hazards prompted the initial closure of the road last year but the county partially reopened it later in agreement with the group Malama I Ke Kai o Waipio.

According to the emergency rules, only 4-wheel drive vehicles are allowed on Waipio Valley Road. Convertibles, horses and pedestrians are prohibited.

The proclamation does not include an end date for the emergency rules.

The county is working on a 3-year, $6-million dollar project to make the road safer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

