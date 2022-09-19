Group protests over access to Waipio Valley as new emergency rules go into effect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New emergency rules are set to go into effect Monday to increase access to Waipio Valley on Hawaii Island, but a group of kupuna and residents is blocking the road.

The picturesque area on the Hamakua coastline has been a magnet for thousands of tourists, who would try to make their way up down Waipio Valley Road, a steep, one-lane roadway.

But Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth issued an emergency proclamation in February, closing the road because of rockfall and erosion hazards.

A few months later, a group called Malama I Ke Kai o Waipio sued the mayor, arguing that his decision was based on a report that exaggerated the risks of the road.

Last week, Roth announced updated rules allowing Hawaii Island residents, permitted tour companies and cultural practitioners to access the road in four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Now, a group called Protect Waipio Valley is blocking the road, saying it essentially reopens the road to commercial tour operators.

“We are not against tourism, we just need responsible tourism,” said Darde Gamayo, of Protect Waipio Valley. “We need people to come here and understand, you’re coming into our neighborhood, our yards, the county road only goes so far. After that, the county owns no land in Waipio Valley. The county only owns the road. That is it.”

Gamayo added, “We don’t not want to share it, but we need to be responsible and we need to protect our wahi pana.”

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that officials are planning to hold another public meeting on this issue in early October.

