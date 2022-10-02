Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally

But some say more repairs are needed for the road before mass traffic can resume.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of Big Island resident turned out today for a rally at the Waipio Valley Lookout, urging the county to ensure access to the valley and its nearby coastlines.

The rally was organized by Malama I Ke Kai O Waipio, which has sued the county to reopen the Waipio Valley Road.

“We’ve seen the ocean access taken away for private interests. Just don’t want that to happen here. It’s under our Constitution — it’s for everybody and we want to keep it that way,” said Steve Strauss of Malama I Ke Kai O Waipio.

The road was closed more than seven months ago due to rockfall and erosion hazards.

The group said the closure was illegal because it stopped people from entering the valley for spiritual and cultural practices and because it cut off access to the ocean.

The county is now allowing residents, cultural practitioners and permitted tour companies to use the road to get into Waipio Valley.

Related Coverage
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
Agreement reached to partially reopen popular road on Hawaii Island
Waipio Valley residents block entry road amid calls for ‘responsible tourism’
Lawsuit against Hawaii County over access to Waipio Valley moves forward
Community organization sues Hawaii County over Waipio Valley Road closure

But some worry that too much access too soon will spoil the valley and more repairs are needed before mass traffic can resume.

The Waipio Valley Ohana recently set up “kupuna checkpoints” at the top of the roadway to keep most people out. They said the valley needs more time to heal from over use.

“It’s not about denying beach access. It’s not about stopping tourism,” said Darde Gamayo of the Waipio Valley Ohana.

“What we are focused on is the road and the road issues, and the safety of our children, and our families.”

Residents said that access will happen, but perhaps not right away. They plan to keep the kupuna checkpoint going through October.

“We don’t not want to share it,” said Gamayo. “So as far as how long — I don’t know.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the vehicles collided at the intersection, pushing an SUV into a house.
Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home
The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for those impacted.
Federal agency sues Mexican restaurant in Kalihi for alleged sexual, racial harassment
A Hawaii County Police officer assigned to the South Hilo patrol district self-administered a...
Fearing fentanyl exposure from overdose victim, Hawaii police officer self-administered Narcan
Residents concerned over Waipio Valley access gathered last week Monday. A "kupuna checkpoint"...
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply

Latest News

‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally
‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally
Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Kula Highway
MPD: Alcohol is a factor in crash that killed 63-year-old motorcyclist in Kula
HFD responds to fire call at Kapolei Rail Station
Firefighters respond to early-morning fire involving rail transit system in Kapolei
File photo of police lights
33-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into car in Wahiawa