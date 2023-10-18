HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lassner talks to do list and controversies during tenure as UH president

Lassner talks to do list, bullies and TMT.
Lassner talks to do list, bullies and TMT.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii President David Lassner has a long to do list before he retires from the university at the end of next year. Lassner says he needs to fill vacant positions, advance the strategic plan and continue to improve education along with work force needs of the state. He’s preparing to retire as UH’s enrollment and donations are up and he’s weathered his fair share of controversies.

Lassner visited the burn zone in Lahaina and says 400 UH students were impacted by the fire and five faculty lost their homes. The University is offering full scholarships to Lahainaluna High seniors and applications are open now.

“The first question I was asked was is there a catch? No. We are trying to push that from a one year commitment to a two or four year commitment,” Lassner told Hawaii News Now.

Earlier this year, three key state senators appeared to call for his resignation, but then said their views were distorted. The story highlighted years of conflict.

“I would say I have been in hearings that I think bullying is a fair characterization, whether of me or of other UH people,” said Lassner.

“The damage that they inflict or tried to inflict hurts everybody in the state,” he added.

Lassner says dealing with THE COVID pandemic and the Thirty Meter Telescope protests at Mauna Kea in 2019 were difficult. Today an authority manages Mauna Kea and not UH. Lassner says he can’t say if the TMT will ever be built.

“I feel like we had a plan that was appropriate for Hawaii. I don’t know what a new plan would look like,” said Lassner.

But after about decade as president, he says UH is a better institution that took a mix of vision, leadership and management.

“I think the history of what we’ve done at the University over these past years makes it clear that we’re are much better institution than we were 10 years ago,” said Lassner.

Lassner started at UH in the 70′s and he isn’t completely leaving as he’ll work on special project as President Emeritus.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 hospitalized following dangerous weekend of crashes on Oahu roads
Kauai’s Hanalei Bay remains closed to swimming and other ocean activities until further notice...
Surfer listed in stable condition following apparent shark bite off Kauai
A frightening encounter with a gunman over the weekend in Kalihi has tow companies speaking out...
Tow companies sound alarm about safety after driver is held at gunpoint
Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 2 women
Woman, 30, arrested following double stabbing in Ewa Beach
Former Hawaii resident awarded $4.2 million in Tripler malpractice case
Hawaii patient treated for malaria following travel

Latest News

In 2006, the late U.S. Sen. Dan Akaka questioned a high ranking military official about the...
Newly-unearthed letter from Akaka offers evidence of Red Hill leaks 2 decades ago
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Maui County seeking public’s help to document vehicles incinerated in Aug. 8 fires
The mayor said the full scope of the disaster wasn't immediately clear.
Bissen defends on-the-ground response to Maui wildfires
The mayor said adequate housing remains a top concern.
Maui's mayor recounts day of catastrophic wildfire, ongoing recovery efforts